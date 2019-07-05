Cori Gauff's first coach backs American to become world's best

Teenage tennis sensation Cori Gauff's first coach Sly Black has backed the American to become the world's best.

Gauff, 15, beat five-times champion Venus Williams and 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova in her first two rounds and will play in the third round at Wimbledon later on Friday.

Black, who has also worked with fellow American Sloane Stephens, remembers the time when Gauff's family brought her to his Florida base as a six-year-old.

Even then, her talent was obvious.

"I predicted she was the best 10-year-old tennis player in the history of the sport at that moment," Black told Reuters through Skype from Vietnam, where he is currently coaching.

"I have seen Martina Hingis, I have seen Jennifer Capriati at 12-years-old but Cori at 10-years-old was, in my mind, the best 10-year-old tennis player to ever play this sport."