Shihan on a mission to bring discipline to martial arts in SA

Thage said these "self-styled Kanchos" are clearly out for money only because while they hold their tournaments nearly every other week, the rules of contact martial arts state that the same fighters can only compete three times a year at most because the body needs time to heal.

Thage said he has brought up the issue with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee vice president Barry Hendricks, and has also engaged the governing body about registering the United Knockout Organisation of SA (Ukosa), an organisation that he is part of.

"In a sanctioned, well-organised karate tournament, there must be paramedics on hand, in case a fighter needs medical attention. The vice president [Hendricks] has said there will be letters sent out to provinces to stop helping these guys," he said.

Thage says he will not give up the fight to legitimise non-contact karate in SA, but for now, he will continue with his grassroots movement, which has produced among others elite black-belt owners Kagisho Mosemeng and Vuyani Magugu.

Thage, however, does not confine his work only to Katlehong where he has been operating from the DH Williams Hall for three decades. Neither does he concern himself with just males - Ukosa will be hosting a women-only tournament in Lenasia next month to celebrate Women's Month.