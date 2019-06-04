Percy Tau unfazed about his club career despite Brighton coach getting axed
Although he faces some uncertainty in his career at club level, Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is not stressing about his future.
Tau finished the previous season on loan at second division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.
It remains to be seen if Tau will be part of the plans of the new Brighton coach Graham Potter after the man who signed him, Chris Hughton, was fired.
“I had a good relationship with him [Hughton] because he is the coach who signed me. He has a soft spot for me as I do but the things I am not in control of I don’t focus on them,” Tau said.
On his future, he added: “At the moment my focus is on Bafana I don’t want to get my mind into that.”
The 2017/18 PSL Footballer of the Season had a superb first-year in the Belgium second tier where he was crowned the player of the year. He scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 35 games in all competition.
The 25-year-old felt that his time at Mamelodi Sundowns prepared him for the loan stint.
“Football is football regardless of where you play. It was not new to me because I first went to loan at Witbank Spurs so it was just something I am used to and it prepared me for what was coming,” he said.
Tau will spearhead the Bafana attack at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt later this month.
The Witbank-born star is looking forward to taking part in his first Afcon tournament after Bafana missed out on the 2017 edition in Gabon.
“This Afcon is huge for everyone. Luckily for me it comes at a time when I am 25. For Lebo Mothiba he is 23 so it’s actually good for a lot of guys and will be a first time for many guys.
“It’s good for the nation that we are able to go there and compete.”