Percy Tau unfazed about his club career despite Brighton coach getting axed

Although he faces some uncertainty in his career at club level, Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is not stressing about his future.

Tau finished the previous season on loan at second division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

It remains to be seen if Tau will be part of the plans of the new Brighton coach Graham Potter after the man who signed him, Chris Hughton, was fired.

“I had a good relationship with him [Hughton] because he is the coach who signed me. He has a soft spot for me as I do but the things I am not in control of I don’t focus on them,” Tau said.

On his future, he added: “At the moment my focus is on Bafana I don’t want to get my mind into that.”