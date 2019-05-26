Lewis Hamilton wins Monaco Grand Prix in race worthy of Niki Lauda

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday, nursing his car's worn tyres to the finish in a nail-biting victory worthy of the team's late non-executive chairman Niki Lauda.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was runner-up, ending Mercedes's run of five successive one-two finishes, with Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Max Verstappen crossed the finish line second for Red Bull but dropped to fourth due to a five-second penalty imposed for an earlier unsafe release and collision with Bottas in the pitlane.