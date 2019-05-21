France wants to try ex-IAAF boss Lamine Diack and his son

French prosecutors have recommended that the former head of athletics' governing body IAAF, Lamine Diack, and his son stand trial for allegedly delaying doping sanctions against Russia in return for payment.

They recommend that Diack, president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from 1999 to 2015, be tried for corruption and money laundering.

The prosecutors want five other people, including Diack's son Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant to the IAAF, to stand trial.

Lamine Diack, from Senegal, has been questioned by prosecutors in France on several occasions. But his son, who like his father lives in Senegal, has refused to cooperate.

Investigating magistrate Renaud Van Ruymbeke must now decide whether the case should go to trial.

The French investigation began in 2015 when Britain's Sebastian Coe took over from Diack as IAAF president.