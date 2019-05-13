Moruti Mthalane was taken the distance for the first time as IBF flyweight champion‚ but he transformed the face of mandatory challenger Masayuki Kuroda into a bloody mess in Tokyo on Monday.

The three judges scored it unanimously for 36-year-old Mthalane‚ now in his second reign as the titleholder.

Only Masayuki will know how he stayed on his feet throughout the massacre‚ and by the final bell his right eye was closed and his left a fountain of blood.

The face of Mthalane‚ by comparison‚ was almost unmarked.

But the South African had to sustain an early attack in a war of attrition to ensure the fight went his way.

Mthalane ate a fair bit of leather in the early exchanges‚ but he also caught a lot of the challenger’s punches on his gloves and arms‚ which are not scoring areas.