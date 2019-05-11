Tiger win electrifies PGA move, but will it boost golf?

Shifting the PGA Championship to May in time to be the first major after Tiger Woods snapped an 11-year major win drought was brilliant timing.

An electric atmosphere is expected to greet the 15-time major winner next week at the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black with huge numbers of casual television golf fans likely to lift ratings to record levels.

But the PGA of America also hopes Woods winning the Masters last month at age 43 and chasing a 16th major title can boost lagging participation numbers the way his first major win did at the 1997 Masters.

"Obviously Tiger has impact, sort of the moon landing - it's not golf, it's 'Where were you when?' kind of stuff," said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh. "We absolutely know the fan base will be cranked up.

"We hope it will have the same effect that he had his first go-around on participation as well. Hopefully we can ride not only the wave and excitement about watching him play, but others wanting to play. Hopefully that knock-on effect has a long-term effect."