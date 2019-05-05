World Medical Association warns doctors not to enforce Caster Semenya rules

The World Medical Association Sunday urged doctors not to enforce controversial new IAAF gender rules for classifying female athletes, warning that attempts to do so would breach ethical codes.

It follows South African runner Caster Semenya last week losing her court challenge against the International Association of Athletic Federations over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means that female athletes with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment if they wish to compete as women in certain events.

The IAAF argued that athletes like the two-time Olympic champion had an unfair advantage over others.

But World Medical Association chairman Frank Ulrich Montgomery advised doctors to play no part in enforcing the rules during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We do think it is extremely serious if international sports regulations demand physicians to prescribe medication — hormonally active medication — for athletes in order to reduce normal conditions in their body,” he said.