Luvo Manyonga focuses on world events

Having already begun his season with a bang by defending his SA national title, long-jump ace Luvo Manyonga is now gunning at retaining his World Championships and Diamond League titles.

Landing at 8.35m in the third round, Manyonga made light work of the men's long-jump event at the national senior championships at Germiston Athletics Stadium last week.

"As I have defended my SA title, now the aim is to go for the world and Diamond League titles," Manyonga said at the championships.

The lad from Mbekweni near Paarl in the Western Cape was not particularly thrilled about his 8.35m distance in Germiston, hoping he can still improve it as the season progresses.

"This year is quite a heavy year for me. I am not looking at the distance at this stage of the season. I want to show the world that I am capable of producing long distances, it will happen as the year progresses," noted Manyonga.

Finishing as runner-up to Cuban-born Juan Echevarria at last year's World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, seems to have prompted Manyonga to do an introspection.