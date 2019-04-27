Trieste half-marathon excludes African runners, accused of racism

Trieste half marathon organisers are facing accusations of racism over their controversial decision to close the May 5 race to African athletes.

Race manager Fabio Carini told Saturday's edition of La Repubblica the move only to allow European entries was to make a stand against the exploitation of African runners.

"This year we have decided only to take European athletes to make the point that measures must be taken to regulate what is currently a trade in high-value African athletes, who are purely and simply exploited, which is something we can no longer accept."

Interviewed on Rai Television Carini evoked athletes who were "under-paid and treated indecently in relation to their sporting value".