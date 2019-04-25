Minister steps in to avert TV blackout of Comrades

Sports minister Tokozile Xasa has stepped into the contractual dispute between Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the SABC in a bid to prevent a broadcast blackout of the Comrades Marathon in June.

Fears of a broadcast blackout escalated after discussions between ASA and the SABC failed to produce a breakthrough, leading to the Two Oceans Marathon not being shown on TV at the weekend.

This led to Xasa issuing a warning to the parties to find common ground and avoid denying South Africans the opportunity to watch major national sporting events on television.

"We are convening a meeting with ASA and we will be talking about everything because these things also threaten their championships," Xasa said.

"This is not good for them [ASA] and the SABC. Therefore, our intervention is because this situation impacts on the people of South Africa.

"That is where we come in to say 'where can we help [you] to find common ground?"

The minister explained: "The Two Oceans is listed among the events to be broadcast in terms of the SABC [mandate]. There was nothing that could be done [to prevent the blackout] because it was [at] such short notice."

Sports ministry director-general Alec Moemi yesterday said that a solution must be found quickly.

"They [ASA] will come to meet the minister about this issue, to engage and see what could be the potential solution," Moemi said.

"You also have to look at third-party contracts because you have a sponsor on the basis that there is going to be TV; suddenly there is no TV because you have a dispute with the broadcaster.