Comrades Marathon broadcast blackout threat

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has stepped into the contractual dispute between Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in an attempt to prevent a broadcast blackout of this year's Comrades Marathon in June.

Fears of a Comrades Marathon blackout escalated after discussions between ASA and the SABC failed to produce a breakthrough‚ leading to the Two Oceans Marathon not being shown on television at the weekend.

This led to Xasa issuing a warning to the two parties to seek common ground and avoid denying South Africans the opportunity to watch major events on television.

“We are convening a meeting with ASA and we will be talking about everything because these things also threaten their championships‚” she said.

“This is not good for them (ASA) and the SABC and therefore our intervention is because this situation impacts on the people of South Africa.

"That is where we enter to say where can we help to find common ground.

"The Two Oceans is listed among the events to be broadcast in terms of the SABC‚ so there was nothing that could be done because it was such short notice.”