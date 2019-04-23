Athletics SA (ASA) were named and shamed as the only one among the top five federations who failed to meet their own transformation targets.

This was revealed by Sport Minister Tokozile Xasa when she released the 6th Eminent Persons Report (EPG) on transformation in Pretoria on Tuesday where she also confirmed that SA Rugby‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA)‚ Netball South Africa (NSA) and the South African Football Association (Safa) met their targets.

According to the latest report‚ SA Rugby‚ CSA‚ NSA‚ who all have World Cup commitments later this year‚ met 50 percent or more percent of their targets.

A concerned Xasa said she would schedule a meeting with ASA‚ who are repeat offenders‚ to find out why they have failed to meet their targets.

“We have top five federations and ASA are the only ones who have failed to meet their targets‚” she said after releasing the report.

“But we have said that let's give them the benefit of the doubt.

"We have to understand why they did not meet their targets and beyond that we will issue a directive from there.

"We believe that athletics is too important for us not to act on what is happening.

"What is even more worrying is that they did not meet their targets last year‚” she said.

Xasa added that nine of South Africa's 19 sporting federations reached the minimum requirement of being 50% transformed.

Sports Ministry Director General Alec Moemi said if ASA’s explanation does not satisfy Xasa‚ the athletics federation could face serious penalties.