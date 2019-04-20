Asbel Kiprop insists on innocence despite doping ban

Kenya's former Olympic and world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop has vowed to fight on to clear his name after being handed a four-year suspension on Saturday for using the banned blood-booster EPO.

The 29-year-old failed an out of competition test in November 2017 and was provisionally suspended in 2018.

On Saturday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) upheld that ban, concluding that the case had been "convincingly made out" despite an "a la carte menu of reasons why the charges should be dismissed" from Kiprop's representative.

After the verdict, Kiprop continued to maintain his innocence.