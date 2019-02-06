Azinga Fuzile‚ considered one of SA’s brightest boxing prospects‚ is to face a stern Mexican test in his next bout‚ trainer Colin Nathan says.

Fuzile‚ unbeaten in 13 paid contests‚ will take on 34-fight veteran Romulo Koasicha in Port Elizabeth on April 7.

At stake is the IBF International junior-lightweight title that is expected to push Fuzile one step closer to a world title shot — as long as he wins.

“This is potentially the toughest opponent he’s fought in his career so far‚” said Nathan. “He [Koasicha] has mixed it with world class opposition.”