Ousted KwaZulu-Natal Athletics president Sello Mokoena has scored a crucial victory in court‚ which has told Athletics South Africa (ASA) to give control of the body back to the province’s suspended board.

ASA last year suspended the KZNA executive‚ put an administrator in place‚ instituted an investigation into the provincial body’s affairs and was handling the lucrative licensing of athletes in the province.

But Judge J Hadebe in the High Court in Durban has ruled in favour of Mokoena‚ saying the dispute between ASA and KZNA should go to arbitration.

Pending that‚ ASA “are directed to deliver‚ or have delivered‚ on [KZNA] the 2019 temporary and permanent athletic licences”.

The court also ordered that the ASA administrator pay to KZNA all 2019 licensing money collected to date.

It is understood that ASA will appeal the decision.