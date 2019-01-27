Osaka embraces pressure, eyes 'Naomi Slam'

Newly-minted Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said she was not satisfied with back-to-back majors Sunday and hoped to complete a “Naomi Slam” after her success at Melbourne Park.

The bubbly 21-year-old laughed off suggestions her meteoric rise had put her under pressure, saying she was relishing the big time after rising from 72 in the world to number one in the past 12 months.

Japan’s Osaka becomes the first Asian to hold the top ranking after downing Czech Petra Kvitova in a tight final on Saturday night and adding the Australian crown to the US Open title she won last year.

“This feels more like I’m used to it now,” she told reporters as she posed with the trophy at a Melbourne beach on Sunday, “I know that sounds a bit strange because this is only the second one but the first time I won it definitely felt a bit more unreal.”

While her maiden Grand Slam was marred by losing finalist Serena Williams’ umpire-baiting histrionics and boos from the Flushing Meadows crowd, Osaka was allowing her follow-up success in Melbourne to soak in.