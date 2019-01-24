Plant sets new target for SA team

South African Fed Cup captain, Rene Plant, has set targets for her team ahead of their Fed Cup tie at the National Tennis Centre hard court surfaces in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, from February 6-9.

SA gained promotion into the Euro/Africa Zone Group II of the Fed Cup competition last year, after beating Malta 2-1 in their play-off final on a clay court in Montenegro in April. They will battle it out in the eight-nation event to solidify their position in Group II.

"It is going to be our main challenge to build on the momentum from last year and our objective is to stay in Group II," emphasised Plant at the team media open day and training session yesterday.