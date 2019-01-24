Plant sets new target for SA team
South African Fed Cup captain, Rene Plant, has set targets for her team ahead of their Fed Cup tie at the National Tennis Centre hard court surfaces in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, from February 6-9.
SA gained promotion into the Euro/Africa Zone Group II of the Fed Cup competition last year, after beating Malta 2-1 in their play-off final on a clay court in Montenegro in April. They will battle it out in the eight-nation event to solidify their position in Group II.
"It is going to be our main challenge to build on the momentum from last year and our objective is to stay in Group II," emphasised Plant at the team media open day and training session yesterday.
"We are trying to create a network of enthusiasm and encouragement on and off the court. Having won four matches last year, we are hoping to create that same winning atmosphere in Luxembourg within the team. Tennis South Africa has offered fantastic support to both myself and the players.
"We are arriving five days before our first match and this will enable us to prepare and bond as a team. All the players who are at colleges in the United States play in the number one position for their team - the likes of Zani, Theresa and Imaan. I am confident in the depth of our team and in our doubles combination."
The team comprises of Chanel Simmonds, Imaan Hassim, Sinazo Solani, Theresa van Zyl, Madrie le Roux and Zani Barnard. Barnard, the 19-year-old Witbank-born prodigy, will be the understudy in a formidable team.