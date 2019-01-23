Fed Cup teammates Chanel Simmonds and Sinazo Solani hit a few balls under the blazing African sun in Johannesburg late on Wednesday morning‚ but the heat was nothing compared to what they can expect to face at a promotion-relegation tournament next month.

SA are ranked sixth of the eight sides that will do battle at the national tennis centre in Luxembourg from February 6-9.

Coach Rene Plant‚ who oversaw their promotion into Europe/Africa Group II last year‚ is hoping they can stay put — the top two finishers will graduate to Group I and the bottom two will drop to Group III.

“There are a lot of good No.1 players‚ but I’m not sure of the depth at No.2.”

Simmonds‚ with a career high singles ranking of 158‚ is the only active tour player in the SA team‚ but Plant says chemistry between her five playing options is key.

“It’s about creating an atmosphere off the court that will help us on the court.”