Nadal shrugs off injury concerns, pays tribute to Murray

Former champion Rafa Nadal shrugged off concerns about his fitness ahead of the Australian Open and paid tribute to fellow 'Big Four' rival Andy Murray, a day after the emotional Briton revealed plans to retire.

The 2009 winner Nadal pulled out of the Brisbane International warmup with a thigh strain, raising fears about his campaign at Melbourne Park after his 2018 season ended early with ankle surgery and an abdominal injury.

However, the 32-year-old Spaniard declared himself ready to throw himself into a 14th campaign in Melbourne, starting with a first round match against Australian wildcard James Duckworth.

"If I am not feeling good, I will not be here," the 17-times Grand Slam champion said at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

"I have good feelings in terms of the surgery that I have in the foot. I can say it's almost done.

"Then, of course, after surgery, after months without competing, having troubles to practice, of course there is always issues when you come back.

"But nothing new for me. I had a couple of (times) of this. Just accept the challenges the body presents and the tennis presents."