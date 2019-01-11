Heartbreak and disbelief as Murray announces retirement

Tennis ace Andy Murray's tearful announcement Friday that he'll be forced to retire this year prompted a volley of tributes to the man, fond recollections of a historic career and encouragement to serve up a fitting farewell.

American star Andy Roddick led the tributes to the former world number one, describing his 11-time opponent as an "absolute legend" who is on the "short list of best tacticians" in the history of the sport.

"Unreal results in a brutal era. Nothing but respect here. I hope he can finish strong and healthy," he said.

Murray's failure to recover from a long-term hip injury has put his dream to win next week's Australian Open almost beyond reach.