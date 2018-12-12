Cameron van der Burgh wins world championship gold

Cameron van der Burgh won the fifth world championship gold medal of his career on Wednesday as he took the 100m breaststroke short-course crown in a 56.01sec championship record in Hangzhou‚ China.

The 30-year-old‚ the Olympic champion in 2012 and silver medallist four years later‚ has made the podium at every world championship gala in which he’s competed‚ from his debut as a teenager at the 2007 long-course showpiece in Melbourne‚ amassing 17 medals so far.

Van der Burgh should pick up his 18th‚ probably gold‚ in the 50m breaststroke later in the gala.

Over the years he’s missed only the 2012 short-course gala.