Ernie Els and his rookie nephew Jovan Rebula were all smiles after playing together in the third round of the SA Open.

Els‚ a five-time SA Open champion played with his nephew‚ who is the leading amateur with one round to go and it was clear the pair enjoyed each other’s company.

They even captured the moment.

“Absolutely‚ a special day‚” said Els.

“We took some pictures on the first tee from our cell phones to get it on record.

"Really special and I think as time goes on‚ we will reflect on this day‚ I know I will know that this is pretty special.

"He is a youngster so it might not settle in yet with him but knowing the kid since he was in nappies and now playing the South African Open is special."

“This must be one of the quickest rounds of golf I’ve ever played‚” Rebula sighed.

“I wished it could have carried on the whole day.

"For me‚ it was a dream to be able to play with my uncle one day. It doesn’t matter where it is but especially the South African Open.