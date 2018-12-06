Yurav Premlall on Thursday morning became the youngest player to tee off in the SA Open’s 115-year history.

At 15 years and five months Premlall‚ is the youngest player since Phil Jonas who broke the record as the youngest player as far back as 1977.

Premlall‚ a Golf RSA squad member‚ beat the previous record by four months.

“Wish him luck‚ I will be watching him from Canada. I believe I missed the cut so I know he will do better‚” Jonas tweeted once he learnt his record will be no more.

Naturally‚ Premlall was delighted.

“I am so excited to play my first SA Open‚” said Premlall who plays out of Glendower CC.

“I’m absolutely stoked.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was really young. I’m sure I will be a little nervous before the first round‚ but seeing all the branding and signage and spectator stands was great. The atmosphere is amazing and I am super excited to tee it up‚” said Premlall.

The favourite to claim the prize as leading amateur this week‚ however‚ is current number one Wilco Nienaber.

The 18-year-old Nienaber is one of seven amateurs in the field.

Nienaber who drives the ball prodigious distances‚ can expect stiff opposition from fellow GolfRSA members Jovan Rebula‚ Matt Saulez‚ Deon Germishuys and Christo Lamprecht who fill the other exempt spots in the field.

The other two spots in the chase for the Freddie Tait Cup were snapped up in the qualifying round by Centurion amateur Nicholas Frade and Premlall.