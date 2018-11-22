Sport

SA players shine at the Futures 1 tournament

By Sowetan Reporter - 22 November 2018 - 14:13
South African teenager Delien Kleinhans won her match against American Stephanie Kent on day 2 of the Digicall Futures 1 on Wednesday.
It was a solid day at the office for South African tennis players at the Digicall Futures 1 tennis tournament yesterday.

This is the first of three tournaments played at the Coetzenburg courts of the Stellenbosch University.

Top-seeded woman, Maya Tahan, of Israel, had a big scare in the first round when she had to play three sets against South African qualifier Madrie le Roux.

Tahan needed 2hours and 25minutes to win the match 3-6, 7-6 and 6-2.

Teenager Delien Kleinhans had a good match against American Stephanie Kent. The 16-year-old South African won the match 0-6, 6-2 and 6-1.

It was a good day for South African 16-year-old Megan Basson, who toppled eight seed Emilie Lindh (GBR) in two sets 6-3, 7-5 to record another biggest upset of the day.

Kleinhans and Basson will now face each other in the second round.

In the men's draw South African Lance-Pierre du Toit started a bit sluggish, but found his rhythm soon enough to beat Tyler Lu from America 6-3, 6-2 in less than 90 minutes.

It was a match with big serves and hard hits.

Top seed Benjamin Lock from Zimbabwe was eliminated by American Connor Farren who needed less than two hours to win the match 7-5, 6-4.

It was the biggest upset of the tournament thus far.

Du Toit will now face Farren in the next round. 

