Luvo Manyonga misses out on IAAF award

By David Isaacson - 20 November 2018 - 14:27
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa in the mens long jump final during the athletics evening session on day 7 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on April 11, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

South Africa’s last chance of an IAAF award evaporated on Tuesday after the international federation announced the five finalists for its Male Athlete of the Year.

Long-jumper Luvo Manyonga‚ in the original short list of 10‚ didn’t make the cut.

But his omission was not as controversial as Caster Semenya from the Female Athlete of the Year nominees.

The five finalists are: Christian Coleman (US‚ sprinter)‚ Armand Duplantis (Sweden‚ pole vault)‚ Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya‚ marathon)‚ Kevin Mayer (France‚ decathlon) and Abderrahman Samba (Qatar‚ 400m hurdles).

The only SA athlete to win an award was high-jumper Hestrie Cloete in 2003.

