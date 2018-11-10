Mexico's Lopez wins maiden LPGA crown with China victory

Mexico's 136th-ranked Gaby Lopez celebrated the biggest victory of her career on Saturday when she triumphed at the $2.1 million (R30.01) Blue Bay LPGA in China.

An emotional Lopez beat off world number one Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and a late challenge from France's Celine Boutier for her maiden victory on the US-based LPGA Tour.

Lopez carded a final-round 73 to go eight under for the tournament on the island of Hainan - where wind has been a factor all week - and a one-stroke win.

She was drenched in water by her rivals by way of celebration and wiped away tears at the end.

Lopez had marked her 25th birthday on Friday by hitting a hole-in-one at the 17th and grabbing the third-round lead.