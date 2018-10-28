Sport

Historic moment for female wrestlers

By Patience Bambalele In New York - 28 October 2018 - 17:31

In a few hours' time, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars  will compete against each other in  the Six-Woman Match Evolution  taking place on Sunday at NYCB in Uniondale, New York. The event will be live at 1am  on Monday morning  South African time (7pm in New York).

The Evolution fight is seen as one of the historic moments and will feature superstars of the past and the present.  Speaking to SowetanLive at a press junket in Stamford, New York, all  superstars said they expected  an action-packed match that will mark a historic moment for female wrestlers.

The female entertainers have pointed out that the Evolution match will prove that women are as equally talented and entertaining as males.  The superstars  featured  include Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Nikki Bella, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane.

Flair, who will take  on her former friend  Lynch in the Last Woman  Standing  Match, said the event will prove that the company has only one queen. "Me and Becky come a long way. We have grown together, and getting an opportunity to be part of the event that stand the test of time has been one of my biggest goals," she said.

Flair  admitted that women have always been under pressure to over deliver. "Part of what drives  me is that I have to double my effort as a woman. We (women) always feel that pressure to over-deliver. We have to show that we deserve to be given these high-risk oppirtunities."

Lynch said:  "I'm still evolving, my journey is still going, and Evolution is a celebration of everyone's journey to get here."

Brand manager and superstar Stephanie McMahon said the secret of success was that WWE was telling stories. She said WWE was watched by millions in  25 different countries.

*Catch live WWE on Supersport. 

