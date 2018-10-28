Historic moment for female wrestlers

Flair, who will take on her former friend Lynch in the Last Woman Standing Match, said the event will prove that the company has only one queen. "Me and Becky come a long way. We have grown together, and getting an opportunity to be part of the event that stand the test of time has been one of my biggest goals," she said.

Flair admitted that women have always been under pressure to over deliver. "Part of what drives me is that I have to double my effort as a woman. We (women) always feel that pressure to over-deliver. We have to show that we deserve to be given these high-risk oppirtunities."

Lynch said: "I'm still evolving, my journey is still going, and Evolution is a celebration of everyone's journey to get here."

Brand manager and superstar Stephanie McMahon said the secret of success was that WWE was telling stories. She said WWE was watched by millions in 25 different countries.

*Catch live WWE on Supersport.