Historic moment for female wrestlers
In a few hours' time, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars will compete against each other in the Six-Woman Match Evolution taking place on Sunday at NYCB in Uniondale, New York. The event will be live at 1am on Monday morning South African time (7pm in New York).
The Evolution fight is seen as one of the historic moments and will feature superstars of the past and the present. Speaking to SowetanLive at a press junket in Stamford, New York, all superstars said they expected an action-packed match that will mark a historic moment for female wrestlers.
The female entertainers have pointed out that the Evolution match will prove that women are as equally talented and entertaining as males. The superstars featured include Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Nikki Bella, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane.
Flair, who will take on her former friend Lynch in the Last Woman Standing Match, said the event will prove that the company has only one queen. "Me and Becky come a long way. We have grown together, and getting an opportunity to be part of the event that stand the test of time has been one of my biggest goals," she said.
Flair admitted that women have always been under pressure to over deliver. "Part of what drives me is that I have to double my effort as a woman. We (women) always feel that pressure to over-deliver. We have to show that we deserve to be given these high-risk oppirtunities."
Lynch said: "I'm still evolving, my journey is still going, and Evolution is a celebration of everyone's journey to get here."
Brand manager and superstar Stephanie McMahon said the secret of success was that WWE was telling stories. She said WWE was watched by millions in 25 different countries.
*Catch live WWE on Supersport.