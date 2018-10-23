Long-jumper Luvo Manyonga has been nominated for the IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year award‚ to be announced in Monaco on December 4.

He is one of 10 nominees who include Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge‚ owner of the 2hr 01min 39sec marathon world best‚ American sprinter Noah Lyles‚ unbeaten in the 200m this season‚ world-record holder decathlete Kevin Mayer of France and Qatar’s 400m hurdler Abderrahman Samba‚ who posted the world’s fastest time since 1992.

Manyonga won the Diamond League race‚ but he was unable to repeat his invincible status of 2017 this year‚ getting beaten a few times by Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarría as well as losing to countryman Ruswahl Samaai at the African championships.

The list will be trimmed to five next month after a ballot where the public can vote on the IAAF’s social media platforms.

The public vote counts 25%‚ the IAAF council 50% and the IAAF Family 25%.

Voting closes on November 13.

The remaining nominees are: Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya)‚ Christian Coleman (US)‚ Armand Duplantis (Sweden)‚ Emmanuel Korir (Kenya) and Tomas Walsh (New Zealand).