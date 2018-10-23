More than 20‚000 entries for the 2019 Comrades have already been snapped up since they opened on Friday.

With a cap of 25‚000‚ only 4‚000-odd are still available.

“At this rate‚ we can see that all entries will be taken up before this week is over‚” race director Rowyn James warned in a press release on Tuesday.

Entries cost R600 for South Africans‚ R1‚500 for Africans and R3‚800 for other foreigners.

The 94th edition of the Comrades‚ from Durban to Pietermaritzburg‚ is set for June 9 next year.