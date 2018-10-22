Sport

Joburg Open ‘merged’ into SA Open

By Staff Reporter - 22 October 2018 - 16:44
Shubankar Sharma of India and his caddie on the18th hole during the completion of the final round of the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club.
Image: Luke Walker

The Sunshine Tour will be less one co-sanctioned event with the announcement that the Joburg Open is to be merged into the South African Open.

The tour said in a statement on Monday that the tournament‚ to be hosted at the Randpark Golf Club from December 6-9‚ would be sponsored by the City of Johannesburg.

The R17.5m event will be a tri-sanctioned between the local Sunshine Tour and the European and Asian tours and will feature a field of 240 professionals playing on the club’s two courses‚ Firethorn and Bushwillow.

