Joburg Open ‘merged’ into SA Open

The Sunshine Tour will be less one co-sanctioned event with the announcement that the Joburg Open is to be merged into the South African Open.

The tour said in a statement on Monday that the tournament‚ to be hosted at the Randpark Golf Club from December 6-9‚ would be sponsored by the City of Johannesburg.

The R17.5m event will be a tri-sanctioned between the local Sunshine Tour and the European and Asian tours and will feature a field of 240 professionals playing on the club’s two courses‚ Firethorn and Bushwillow.