Bianchi Crash Will Change F1

The team has gone into administration as it struggles to find finance to keep racing.

The Bianchi family meanwhile maintains hopes that their “fighter” son will improve. There have been unconfirmed reports that Bianchi could be moved to the same hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland where Formula One ace Michael Schumacher was treated after his ski accident.

Another former world champion Emerson Fittipaldi is part of a high-level International Automobile Federation (FIA) panel that will recommend new safety measures before a December 3 meeting of the governing body.

Philippe Bianchi has talked of a “traffic accident” rather than a racing crash.

Bianchi’s car slid off the track made treacherous by a rainstorm as the mobile crane was lifting Adrian Sutil’s Sauber off the track.

A few seconds earlier Bianchi could have hit track marshals who had been stood there. The final FIA report on the accident is likely to spread the blame.

Formula One observers have highlighted three possible reasons that contributed to the Bianchi crash.

He may have been going too fast for the wet track, his intermediate tyres were due for a change in the rain and focus has also been put on whether the marshals should have halted the race after Sutil left the track on the previous lap.

Yellow warning flags were up, but the racing was still intense.

Nobody has blamed Bianchi for his speed.