Visser returns to ring after doping gloom

South African heavyweight champion Ruann "Giant King" Visser has been cleared of doping charges seven months after he tested positive for 3' OH-stanozolol-glucunoride, a metabolite of the Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroid, Stanazolol.

This is a milestone victory for a boxer to have a doping charge withdrawn by the

SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) which is the country's highest office in dope testing in sports.

Visser, 27, returned a failed test following his seven-round stoppage win against dethroned national champion Osborne Machimana at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark on February 23.

Saids then provisionally suspended Visser from competing and participating in any authorised sport at any national or international level as from the date of the notification of his suspension which was April 16.