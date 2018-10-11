Much 'improved' Banyana showing pleases Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis applauded her team's performance after they secured a 2-2 away draw with Chile yesterday.

Banyana failed to secure a win in two international friendly matches against Chile but Ellis was excited by what she saw in the drawn game after going down 2-1 in the opening match.

"I thought we played really well on Tuesday night," said Ellis. "We created lots of opportunities. We could have scored in the first minute with the header from Refiloe Jane.

"This is what we are looking for. We are looking for results but we are also looking for improved performance, and this was an improved performance by far."

The coach said they would work on bettering their defence of set pieces.