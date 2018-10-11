Much 'improved' Banyana showing pleases Ellis
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis applauded her team's performance after they secured a 2-2 away draw with Chile yesterday.
Banyana failed to secure a win in two international friendly matches against Chile but Ellis was excited by what she saw in the drawn game after going down 2-1 in the opening match.
"I thought we played really well on Tuesday night," said Ellis. "We created lots of opportunities. We could have scored in the first minute with the header from Refiloe Jane.
"This is what we are looking for. We are looking for results but we are also looking for improved performance, and this was an improved performance by far."
The coach said they would work on bettering their defence of set pieces.
"That is the only way they [Chile] could score on Tuesday night because we were outstanding in general defence. On the counter we were really good and we created the opportunities in a really good performance.
"When we played them the first time there were a lot of things that they did, like trying to pull us out of position and trying to overload the side.
"So we learnt from that and we looked at the videos, and when they tried that we were well organised.
"Also, we utilised the speed of Thembi [Kgatlana] and the creativity of Linda [Motlhalo] and Refiloe up.
"We could have scored a couple of goals before halftime but that didn't happen. We were unlucky as we kept hitting the post. Those are the chances we should have finished to get the results."
Their visit to Chile was part of preparations for the women's Afcon which takes place in Ghana next month.