Are PSL free agents scaring off suitors?

The signing of Tendai Ndoro by Highlands Park leaves a clue as to why so many well-respected footballers find themselves without clubs at the moment.

Ndoro's protracted negotiations with the Lions of the North took more than a month to conclude.

The club management finally relented a fortnight ago as they handed Ndoro a one-year contract to boost their goal-shy strike force.

There are a host of players less fortunate than Ndoro who are still out in the cold without a club.

These include Tshepo Gumede, Mandla Masango, Tefu Mashamaite, Tsepo Masilela, Lehlohonolo Masalesa and Travis Graham.

It seems one of the reasons clubs opt against signing the established footballers is because of the players' reluctance to lower their salary demands.