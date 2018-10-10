Women-only racing championship aims to find F1 stars

A new women-only motorsport competition, W Series, will launch next year with the aim of finding female Formula 1 stars.

The series has been backed by major names in F1, including 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard and Red Bull design engineer Adrian Newey.

It will offer a prize fund of $1.5 million and free entry for 18-20 competitors, who will be selected on merit following tests and appraisals. The overall winner will collect $500,000.

Organisers aim to stage six 30-minute races at top circuits in Europe and future plans could see the series expand to America, Asia and Australia.

"At the heart of W Series' DNA is the firm belief that women can compete equally with men in motorsport. However, an all-female series is essential in order to force greater female participation," organisers said in a statement.

The last woman to start an F1 grand prix was Italy's Lella Lombardi in 1976, but Coulthard says female drivers can compete with their male counterparts.