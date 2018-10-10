Mbekile and Mabaso told to work harder

Out of all nine signings that Orlando Pirates made before the start of the season, only Abel Mabaso, Asavela Mbekile and the injured Brilliant Khuzwayo are yet to feature in an official match for the club.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Telkom Knockout draw at SuperSport studios in Randburg on Monday, Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic hinted that both Mbekile and Mabaso have not convinced the technical team they should be considered for first-team action.

"Two of them are [the] same. Like all other 25 players, they are fighting for places in the team. Once they are ready to answer to our demands, they will be there," said Sredojevic.

The Buccaneers were pitted against Chippa United at home in the last 16 of the TKO, which will be played on the weekend of October 20-21.

Sredojevic sounded confident that by the start of the competition, Mabaso and Mbekile would be in contention to make their debuts.