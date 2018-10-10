Macufe match against Chiefs on schedule, says Celtic boss
Despite the financial crisis at Bloemfontein Celtic, which at times cast doubt whether the players would honour fixtures, the club has insisted they will play in Macufe Cup on Sunday.
The exhibition match between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Celtic form part of festivities at the annual Macufe Festival in Mangaung.
The arts and culture festival started on October 5 and the football match between Celtic and Chiefs at the Free State Rugby Stadium forms part of final day activities on Sunday.
Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco rejected the claims doing the rounds that the soccer match was in jeopardy.
"There were never any doubts about the match," Konco said.
The Premier Soccer League executive committee member has promised another spectacular event in Bloemfontein.
"The Macufe match is one that the people always look
forward to and we know what it brings to the city of Mangaung," Konco said.
"It's a game everybody always talks about and closes the festival. The town is already buzzing and will be a nice atmosphere as always."
The popular Free State club is under severe fiscal strain after the loss of a sponsor, which led to it being put up for sale earlier in the year.
The sale of the club has met a number of stumbling blocks between the potential buyer Sinki Leshabane and owner Max Tshabalala, with the two having come out in the media to contradict each other.
So dire is the current situation that the club terminated the contract of their best player Alfred Ndengane last week.
The solid defender is now linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.
Despite their woes, Phunya Sele Sele have enjoyed a good start to the season winning four, two draws and two losses.