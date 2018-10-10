Li Na generation making its mark, say Chinese players

Li Na's shining example and the explosion of tournaments in China after her Grand Slam wins has triggered the emergence of a new generation of Chinese players, the country's top two women have said.

Wang Qiang, 26, and Zhang Shuai, 29, said confidence was now growing among Chinese players after a quiet spell since trailblazer Li, a two-time major-winner, retired in 2014.

Wang Qiang, ranked 24th, and 40th-placed Zhang head a list of four Chinese players in the current top 100, and there are 11 in the top 200 including 17-year-old US Open junior champion Wang Xiyu.

"Li Na has given us all a lot of hope," Zhang said at the Hong Kong Open.

"When she won the Grand Slams I think more people decided to try tennis and try to believe in themselves."

She added: "Now we have so many tournaments in China I think a lot of young players have more opportunities to make a higher ranking."