Tiger Woods tees off as Americans chase rare European win in Ryder Cup

"It's unbelievable," US captain Jim Furyk said. "Any Ryder Cup is magical but there are 6,000 people back here. It's incredible."

Four morning four-ball matches were set to be followed by four afternoon foursomes matches on Friday and Saturday with 12 concluding singles matches Sunday.

"This is going to be pretty mega," said European talisman Ian Poulter, the Englishman whipping up loud cheers from the crowd even though he was benched for the opening session.

The Americans need 14 points to retain the trophy while Europe need 14 1/2 points to win for the ninth time in 12 attempts.

England's Justin Rose birdied the opening hole to give himself and Spain's Jon Rahm, another Ryder Cup newcomer, a 1-up edge on US rookie Tony Finau and reigning PGA Championship and US Open champion Brooks Koepka.

Rory McIlroy teamed with Danish rookie Thorbjorn Olesen against world number one Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler for the Americans, while Europe's Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton faced Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.