PICTURES | Brooks Koepka injures fan with errant tee shot at Ryder Cup

American Brooks Koepka left a spectator bloodied and taken to hospital during the opening session of the Ryder Cup on Friday after an errant tee shot struck her in the face.

The three-time major champion, playing in the first match of the competition, sent his drive on the short par-four sixth hole flying into the galleries.

The ball hit a woman just above the eye, leaving her needing medical treatment, with Koepka also visibly shaken after checking on her wellbeing.