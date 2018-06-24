Zimbabwean runner Betha Chikanga of Maxed Club threw the Spar Grand Prix Series wide open with a scintillating win at the Durban leg of the Women’s 10km race on Sunday with an impressive time of 33.07.

In a field that included some of the best short-distance runners in the country‚ the diminutive Chikanga from Harare led from start to finish with a consistent performance of a pace of just over three minutes per kilometre.

The 21-year Chikanga‚ who finished second in the Two Oceans earlier in the year‚ crossed the line first and was followed by Glenrose Xaba of Boxer in a time of 33.27 and Nolene Conrad of KPMG was third in 33.43.

The rest of the top five saw Zimbabweans Rudo Mhonderwa and Rutendo Nyahora finish in times of 33.53 and 33.34.07 respectively while Molotsane could only manage sixth place in a time of 34.34.15.

As a result of Chikanga’s win‚ the leadership of the Grand Prix has changed hands as Xaba has overtaken Kesa Molotsane at the top of the standings with three races in Pretoria‚ Pietermaritzburg and Johannesburg to go before the end of the season.

Speaking after the race at the Kings Park Stadium‚ Chikanga‚ who is based in Zimbabwe and only comes to South African for races‚ said her training was focused on the target of 34 and 35 minutes and her race unfolded perfectly despite the cold conditions.

“At training I mostly targeted 34 and 35 minutes and it was my strategy to lead from the front because I knew that I was fit.