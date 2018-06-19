Caster Semenya calls in top lawyer for IAAF fight

Caster Semenya has once again left it in the hands of a legal eagle renowned for defending the dignity of local sports stars to pursue a fresh challenge against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Semenya confirmed yesterday she had teamed up with lawyer Gregory Nott, 58, to confront the IAAF over its recently amended rule that compels women athletes to lower their natural testosterone levels. Nott - of international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright - previously won a legal battle against the IAAF to allow Semenya back to competition after she was subjected to a gender verification row in 2009.

In 2008, he also helped the now jailed Oscar Pistorius win his case to compete against able-bodied athletes on his artificial blades.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, Semenya and Nott outlined their intentions to file a legal case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"This is a landmark case concerning international human rights and discrimination against women athletes with major consequences for gender rights which are jealously protected by the South African Bill of Rights," noted Nott, who also won a legal case for ultra-marathon runner Ludwick Mamabolo in 2012.