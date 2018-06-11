Richard Murray scored his first World Triathlon Series triumph over the Olympic distance in Leeds‚ England‚ on Sunday after a storming cycle and an even more spectacular run.

Murray‚ who ended fourth in Rio‚ was effectively last coming out the 1500m swim‚ with the four slower competitors failing to finish the race.

Despite a disadvantage of nearly a full minute behind the pace-setters‚ Murray caught up with the lead group on the cycle‚ clocking the second-fastest time on the 40km route.

On the 10km run he was the only one to dip under 31 minutes as he sprinted to victory in an overall 1hr 45min 52sec‚ nine seconds ahead of reigning world champion Mario Mola of Spain‚ also the leader of the 2018 WTS.

Countryman Henri Schoeman‚ the Commonwealth Games champion and Olympic bronze medallist‚ was 15th.

“During the swim today I actually thought I should retire from triathlon‚” Murray told the WTS website.

“I was way behind the pack in the swim‚ it was really tough.

“But during the bike I started feeling better and by the run I felt pretty good … I’m delighted with my first win over the Olympic distance.”

Murray is ranked eighth on the 2018 WTS while Schoeman is fourth.