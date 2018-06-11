Cheering crowds put a smile on toiling Comrades Marathon runners

It is known as the Ultimate Human Race and whoever coined this name for the Comrades Marathon was spot-on.

There is no sterner test than that of the world famous KwaZulu-Natal ultra-marathon. It is an unforgiving race.

"We go there in a car and we come back running," one athlete was overheard saying as the runners were making their way to their transport from Durban to the start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

"It's tough out there," responded his teammate as they vanished into the dark around a short street in the city centre at around 2am.

Never mind that it was in the wee hours of the morning, the CBD was teeming with runners. They had to be at the start for the 5.30am take-off.

The mercury in Maritzburg was around four degrees Celsius when about 18500 athletes lined up at the start.