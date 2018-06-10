Sport

Ashworth completes SA cleansweep of Comrades Marathon after winning women’s title

By Daniel Mothowagae - 10 June 2018 - 12:11
Comrades Marathon winner Ann Ashworth.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Ann Ashworth completed a South African cleansweep of the Comrades Marathon‚ winning the women’s title in 6:10:04 on Sunday.

With her feat‚ the team Massmart runner reclaimed the crown that was held by American Camille Herron‚ who could not defend the converted crown due to injury. 

Just like in the men’s race‚ won by Bongmusa Mthembu moments earlier‚ the women’s marathon was also a South African 1-2 with Gerda Steyn finishing behind Ashworth.

