Stephens routs Keys, sets up French Open final with Halep

US Open champion Sloane Stephens defeated fellow American Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to set up a French Open final against world number one Simona Halep.

Halep, the runner-up in 2014 and 2017, enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4 victory over 2016 champion and third seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

Results from day 12 of the French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Women Semi-finals Simona Halep (ROM x1) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x3) 6-1, 6-4 Sloane Stephens (USA x10) bt Madison Keys (USA x13) 6-4, 6-4 Men Quarter-finals Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x11) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG x5) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x3) 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 Mixed doubles Final Latisha Chan/Ivan Dodig (TAI/CRO x2) bt Gabriela Dabrowski/Mate Pavic (CAN/CRO x1) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 10-8