Sport

Simona Halep too good for Elise Mertens as she reaches French Open quarterfinals

By Reuters - 04 June 2018 - 14:40
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Taylor Townsend of the US during their women's singles second round match on day five of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 31, 2018.
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Taylor Townsend of the US during their women's singles second round match on day five of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 31, 2018.
Image: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

World number one Simona Halep blazed into the French Open quarter-finals by crushing Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2 6-1 as she showed her full range of weapons on Monday.

Romanian Halep, twice a runner-up at Roland Garros, started slowly but once she found her groove, there was nothing the 16th seed could do to avoid a one-sided defeat.

Halep won the last nine games on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a meeting with either German Angelique Kerber or local favourite Caroline Garcia.

Mertens entered the tournament having won two second-tier events on clay including 16 wins and one defeat, albeit against Halep last month in Madrid when she was comprehensively beaten.

The story was the same on Monday as Halep, a French Open finalist in 2014 and 2017, broke for 2-1 in the opening set and never looked back as she outmanoeuvred Mertens, who was sent chasing the ball all over the court.

The Belgian pulled a break back in the second set but then trailed 5-0 as the top seed punched a ticket for the last eight when Mertens served a double fault on the first match point.

"It was not that easy, she is a tough opponent," said Halep, who is chasing her maiden Grand Slam title.

"I was a bit nervous at the start of the match but I played my best match here at Roland Garros.

"I need to be more aggressive and try to finish the points because I don't hit so many winners."

READ MORE:

Impressive Thiem downs Nishikori to set up Zverev clash at French Open

Dominic Thiem ended Kei Nishikori's comeback to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-2 6-0 5-7 6-4 victory on Sunday and set up a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kevin Anderson overcomes Zverev and progress to French Open fourth round

South Africa's Kevin Anderson progressed to the fourth round of the French Open after a hard-fought win over Germany's Mischa Zverev on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

Daria Kasatkina polishes off Caroline Wozniacki to reach last eight

Saved by fading light the night before, there was no escape for world number two Caroline Wozniacki on Monday as she lost 7-6(5) 6-3 in the French ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Sharapova makes Chatrier return, Nadal faces Gasquet

Maria Sharapova will return to the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier for the first time in three years against fellow former world number one ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X