Sport

Serena withdraws injured from French Open before Sharapova clash

By AFP - 04 June 2018 - 15:50
Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams of USA celebrates her victory during Day Five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2018 in Paris, France.
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams of USA celebrates her victory during Day Five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2018 in Paris, France.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Serena Williams announced her shock withdrawal from the French Open on Monday with injury just minutes before her scheduled fourth-round clash against long-time rival Maria Sharapova.

The 36-year-old said she had suffered a pectoral muscle injury in her third-round win over Julia Goerges and "can't serve at all".

The 23-time Grand Slam champion added that she would stay in Paris for scans on the injury to find out how long she will be out of action.

It has been almost 2-1/2 years since Williams and Sharapova last faced off across the net but when it comes to these two great on-court foes, absence does not make the heart grow fonder.

While Sharapova's quarter-final defeat by Williams at the 2016 Australian Open ended up being the last competitive match the Russian would play for 15 months after she was slapped with a doping ban, her American rival was on a maternity break for most of 2017.

Making her Grand Slam comeback in Paris following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia last September, Williams will renew her fierce on-court rivalry with Sharapova on Monday when they meet in a highly-anticipated fourth-round showdown at the French Open.

READ MORE:

Impressive Thiem downs Nishikori to set up Zverev clash at French Open

Dominic Thiem ended Kei Nishikori's comeback to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-2 6-0 5-7 6-4 victory on Sunday and set up a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Simona Halep too good for Elise Mertens as she reaches French Open quarterfinals

World number one Simona Halep blazed into the French Open quarter-finals by crushing Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2 6-1 as she showed her full range of ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Kevin Anderson overcomes Zverev and progress to French Open fourth round

South Africa's Kevin Anderson progressed to the fourth round of the French Open after a hard-fought win over Germany's Mischa Zverev on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

Daria Kasatkina polishes off Caroline Wozniacki to reach last eight

Saved by fading light the night before, there was no escape for world number two Caroline Wozniacki on Monday as she lost 7-6(5) 6-3 in the French ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X