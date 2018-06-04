Daria Kasatkina polishes off Caroline Wozniacki to reach last eight
Saved by fading light the night before, there was no escape for world number two Caroline Wozniacki on Monday as she lost 7-6(5) 6-3 in the French Open fourth round to Russian Daria Kasatkina.
Kasatkina, the 14th seed, led 7-6 3-3 on Sunday when play was called off but any hopes Australian Open champion Wozniacki harboured that her 21-year-old opponent's level would dip on the resumption proved fanciful.
It was all over in a matter of minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier as Kasatkina rattled off the three games she needed to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
Having disposed of one reigning Grand Slam champion, Kasatkina will next face another in US Open winner Sloane Stephens.